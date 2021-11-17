Chris Evans' “Twins” Selfie With Pup Dodger is The Cutest Doggone Thing You’ll See All Day

Watch : Selena Gomez & Chris Evans DATING?! Fans Think So

Man's best friend!

Chris Evans turned up the aww-factor with his latest Instagram picture featuring his dog, Dodger. The Captain America star posted an adorable side by side selfie of himself with his furry pal and captioned the pic, "Twins.

Fans couldn't agree more, taking to the comments section to share their reactions. "Identical," one follower wrote. Added another, "Sir. My goodness, the cutest pair I ever did see."

Chris uses his personal account as a fan page for Dodger content, and we can't get enough.

In October, the Knives Out actor shared a series of sweet pictures of his little guy—snapped by his Defending Jacob co-star and friend Michelle Dockery. "That face," he wrote.

In another video, Chris gave fans a look into his Saturday nights spent watching his four-legged bestie play with a new training toy.

Last year, in honor of National Rescue Day, the Lightyear star gave fans an intimate look at their first encounter.