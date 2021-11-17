People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chris Evans' “Twins” Selfie With Pup Dodger is The Cutest Doggone Thing You’ll See All Day

Ready for one marvel-ous snapshot? Scroll on to see Chris Evans and his adorable pup Dodger in a seriously cute selfie.

By Tionah Lee Nov 17, 2021 2:31 PMTags
Chris EvansCelebrities
Watch: Selena Gomez & Chris Evans DATING?! Fans Think So

Man's best friend! 

Chris Evans turned up the aww-factor with his latest Instagram picture featuring his dog, Dodger. The Captain America star posted an adorable side by side selfie of himself with his furry pal and captioned the pic, "Twins.

Fans couldn't agree more, taking to the comments section to share their reactions. "Identical," one follower wrote. Added another, "Sir. My goodness, the cutest pair I ever did see."

Chris uses his personal account as a fan page for Dodger content, and we can't get enough.

In October, the Knives Out actor shared a series of sweet pictures of his little guy—snapped by his Defending Jacob co-star and friend Michelle Dockery. "That face," he wrote.

In another video, Chris gave fans a look into his Saturday nights spent watching his four-legged bestie play with a new training toy. 

Last year, in honor of National Rescue Day, the Lightyear star gave fans an intimate look at their first encounter.

photos
Chris Evans Through the Years

"This is the moment I met Dodger," the post read. "I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me."

Instagram

He continued, "There are so many loving animals at shelters who are in desperate need of a home. Visit a shelter and leave with a best friend."

Chris and Dodger's love goes beyond sweet selfies.

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

In fact, fans were shocked to learn that the Marvel superstar has his dog's name tattooed on his chest. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Chris opened up about the special ink.

"That's probably one of the truest relationships I have," he said. "It didn't take much convincing, I'll never regret that tattoo. I've regretted a few but not that one."

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

3

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

4

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

5

Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family Birthday Trip

Latest News

Dwyane Wade Addresses Rumor About Gabrielle Union College Poster

Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family Birthday Trip

Chris Evans & Pup Dodger "Twin" in Doggone Adorable Selfie

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

See the Social Stars Slaying the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Exclusive

How Karol G Is "Trying to Empower" Fans With Her Signature Style

This Cozy Mini Fire Pit Is the Perfect Fall Addition to Any Room