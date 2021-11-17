People's Choice Awards

Blue's Clues Star Steve Burns Just Joined TikTok—and He's a Little Confused

The world of TikTok just got that much sweeter, thanks to one new member: Steve Burns from Blue's Clues. See the TV star’s first video shared to the platform.

We might need to dust off our handy dandy notebook.
 
Blue's Clues star Steve Burns practically broke the Internet when he addressed his exit from the popular children's show for its 25th anniversary in September. Now, a little more than two months later, Steve is back in the hearts of millions—and this time, it's by joining TikTok.
 
The former TV host—who joined the platform under the perfect moniker of @hioutthereitsmesteve—shared his very first video on Nov. 15 and admitted that he may need to grab his thinking chair first before figuring out how TikTok truly works.
 
"Hi out there, it's me Steve," he said. "I don't know how to use TikTok at all. I kinda don't even know what it is. If you could tell me what it is in the comments or something…Thank you."
 
Needless to say, Steve's comment section wasn't necessarily full of instructions on how to use the platform, but unsurprisingly, fans shared their joy and downright delight to see him join the TikTok universe.

Since then, Steve may have used a few clues to share another TikTok, with his latest video featuring him nodding intently as he "listens" to his followers. He captioned the Nov. 16 post, "I'm just giving you the attention we both know you deserve."
 
Steve Burns: Healing our inner child one TikTok at a time.

