People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Michael B. Jordan Shares Look Inside His Private Romance With Lori Harvey on Their One-Year Anniversary

Love is in the air! Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey marked their one-year anniversary. Find out how the Creed star and the model celebrated their special day.

By Tionah Lee Nov 17, 2021 1:15 PMTags
CelebritiesMichael B. Jordan
Watch: Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan the "Love of Her Life"

One year down—and a lot of romance to go!

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their one-year anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. "Happy Anniversary," the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. "It's been a year crazy!!"

The two appeared to mark the occasion with a romantic dinner. Lori posted a photo of the personalized tasting menu that read "Happy Anniversary Lori and Michael" over the date. She also shared a boomerang of the Creed star sitting across from her at the table.

Lori and Michael first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday last year.

photos
These Are the Celeb Couples We Hope Have RSVP'd to the Met Gala

They then made their relationship Instagram official in January.

 

Instagram

Since then, Lori and Michael have turned up the heat with romantic posts on social media and steamy vacation pics. However, they still keep much of their relationship private.

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

3

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

"I think we're both very private people naturally," she told Bustle in June. "So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?"

She continued, "I think just as I've gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it's a more serious relationship."

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

3

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

4
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

5

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Latest News

Blue's Clues Star Steve Burns Just Joined TikTok

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Celebrate Their One-Year Anniversary

Bundle Up With These It Girl-Approved Puffer Jackets

Create a Winter Wonderland With Martha Stewart's Gifts Under $100

Exclusive

Lauren Conrad's Guide to a Stress-Free Friendsgiving

Enjoy These Magical Details About Your Favorite Disney Movies

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 Fashion