All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 Fashion

From the rose ceremony gowns, to the date outfits, and everything in between, we investigated the looks so you don't have to.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 17, 2021 4:45 AM
The Bachelorette Fashion Episode 5ABC/Craig Sjodin

Last week's episode of The Bachelorette ended on a dramatic note (as per usual). This week, Michelle Young brought the guys to her home state, Minnesota. She had a solo date with Joe Coleman, visiting some of her favorite places. She introduced Nayte Olukoya to two of her close friends on their boating date. The rest of the guys participated in Viking challenges at a football stadium for a group date.

Each week, we get to see more strong connections form as Michelle's decisions get tougher to make. And, obviously, we cannot forget about the fashions. Michelle, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been blessing our televisions with some great looks. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this week's episode so you don't have to.

Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy styles from Nordstrom, Orchard MileASOS, Yoox, Amazon, ZapposNet-a-Porter, MyTheresa, Saks Fifth Avenue, Intermix, Revolve, Farfetch, ShopbopLuisaViaRoma, Bloomingdale's, and Moda Operandi.

read
ABC

At the start of the episode, Michelle walked around her hometown in a casual outfit, rocking a pair of jeans with a black, wrap top. 

ASOS Wrap Top With Short Sleeve in Black

This top puts a playful spin on the classic black, short-sleeve t-shirt. The v-neck crop top has a wrap front with an adjustable tie. This is one of those incredibly versatile pieces that you can style in so many different ways.

$15
ASOS

ABC

No one can deny the undeniable spark between Michelle and Joe. It's been apparent since the moment he stepped out of the limo. During tonight's episode, their relationship got even deeper when Joe got vulnerable on their dinner date, opening up about his personal struggles. For their solo date, Michelle wore a black, long sleeve, sheer top, which she accessorized with a bold gold belt and some black, high heels.

Maje Tulle Top

Yes, it's possible for a sheer top to exude elegance. This sophisticated shirt has puff sleeves and it's gathered at the cuffs.

$172
Yoox

Jw Anderson Chain Embellished Leather Strap

Sure, this belt is pricey, but if you want you can go bold and wear it as a necklace too. Essentially, it's a two-in-one item that manages to be both classic and unique at the same time.

$555
MyTheresa
$635
Net-a-Porter

Alexandre Birman Dahra Link Leather Sandals

If you want to wear a high heel that's actually comfortable, go for a block heel. These black sandals have a 3.54-inch heel, a hardware-link ankle strap, and a zipper at the back. 

$525
Saks Fifth Avenue
ABC/Craig Sjodin

For the group date, the guys and Michelle went to the football stadium, but they didn't actually play football. Instead, the guys participated in Viking games. During the daytime portion of the group date, Michelle looked cute and athletic in her all-black outfit.

Wolford x Adidas Studio Motion Long-Sleeve Top

This metallic, long sleeve crop top is incredibly stretchy. The sheer panelling makes this shirt the most glamorous workout attire in your wardrobe.

$190
LuisaViaRoma
$161
Farfetch
$190
Saks Fifth Avenue

The Upside Original Super Soft Yoga Pants

How sleek are these black leggings? They look fashion-forward and they're comfortable, even during a high intensity workout. The leggings are made from moisture-wicking fabric, which is ideal for athletic activity. Beyond the gym, you can style them to create a cute casual outfit.

$100
Saks Fifth Avenue
$100
Shopbop
$100
Revolve

Nike Women's Air Max Bella Low Top Running Sneakers

These black Nikes are designed for weightlifting and circuit training. They have a foam midsole for maximum cushioning and a mid-foot strap to stabilize your feet during fast-paced movements.

$80
Bloomingdale's
$110
$77
ASOS
$75
$62
Amazon
ABC

Michelle went green for the group date after party with a sparkling, long sleeve, mini dress.

Philipp Plein Embellished Ruched Mini Dress

This emerald green dress would be a festive look for a holiday party. The ruched frock has ruched detailing with rhinestone embellishments throughout. You'll turn heads in this v-neck dress, which is also available in black, yellow, blue, red, and purple.

$3,780
$1,890
Farfetch
ABC

Michelle made an amazing entrance picking up Nayte for their one-on-one date when she pulled up driving a boat in her white wrap top.

Just Be Queen Sarah Crop Top

If you want to deliver a fashion moment, you need this crop top. There are so many photo-worthy moments here, from all angles. It has a plunging neckline in the front, a wrap-around tie in the back, and possibly a bit of side boob depending on how you style it.

 

 

$285
Intermix
ABC

Michelle continued with the white color palette for the night portion of her solo date with Nayte (and her awkward talk with Chris Sutton). This time she wore a collared, mini dress, exuding some elevated girl-next-door vibes.

Alexis Sakari Cutout Cotton Mini Shirt Dress

This white, mini dress has all the ease of wearing a white button-down top, but it's even better because it's a dress. There's nothing easier than just wearing a one-piece outfit. This dress has a fun cut-out waist, which is a fashionable twist to the traditional shirt dress.

$385
Revolve
$385
Moda Operandi
ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia and Kaitlyn coordinated their rose ceremony ensembles, both opting for long sleeve, white mini dresses. Kaitlyn wore some sparkling heels with her mini. Tayshia went with colorful, feather heels. 

Balmain Cut-Out Rib-Knit Dress

Don't be afraid to wear white in the winter. Yes, winter white is definitely a thing. This dress does the most without being over-the-top. The mock neck mini has cut-outs at the shoulders and chest. There are gold-tone buttons in the front. If you adore this dress and also want it in another color, it's available in black.

$1,995
$1,097
White Dress
$1,995
$1,197
Black Dress

Badgley Mischka Women's Rennie Heeled Sandal

These crystal-covered high heels are a glamorous choice for an evening occasion with that beautiful ruffle on top. They'll complete your look as a bride or bridesmaid.

$235
Zappos
$235
Nordstrom
$235
Amazon

Retrofête Willa Leather Dress

This leather mini dress is the perfect representation of "work hard, play hard." Sure, it's a blazer-inspired dress with notched lapels, but it's made from leather and adorned with ruching.

$1,125
Intermix

Dolce & Gabbana Crocodile Flank Leather And Feather Mules With Jewel Embroidery

Yes, these feather high heels are a splurge for most of us, but they're just so fun, right? They have green, yellow, and blue feathers along with some jewel embroidery.

$2,245
Orchard Mile

If you're looking for more The Bachelorette fashion, check out these finds from episode 3 to see the looks Michelle, Tayshia, and Kaitlyn rocked that week.

