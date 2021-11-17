People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Really Feels About the Attention Around Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Song

It's long been rumored that Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" is about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, so how does the actor feel about an extended version of the song? Read on to find out.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 17, 2021 2:53 AMTags
MusicJake GyllenhaalExclusivesTaylor SwiftCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Taylor Swift Talks Directing First Short Film "All Too Well"

Is Jake Gyllenhaal seeing red?

That's the question many Taylor Swift fans have been wondering since the 31-year-old singer dropped an extended version of "All Too Well," her iconic breakup track rumored to be about the Donnie Darko star, on her recently-released album Red (Taylor's Version).

After all, with new scathing lyrics like "I'll get older but your lovers stay my age" and "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / and that made me want to die," the song can certainly trigger a response from anyone.

Although Swifties are still in a reeling over re-recorded tune—not to mention its accompanying short film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink—and dissecting each Easter egg, a source close to Jake tells E! News that the 40-year-old actor is paying no mind at all.

"Jake has no interest in any of it," the insider shares. "He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that."

photos
Taylor Swift Through the Years

The source adds of Jake, "He's living his life and focused on himself. He's ignoring all of the noise."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

That seemed to be the case on Nov. 13, just a day after Red (Taylor's Version) was released, when Jake made an appearance the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles to support his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was being honored with the Breakthrough Director award for her new film The Lost Daughter. In a photo taken at the ceremony, he was seen casually chatting with Maggie, 44, and her husband Peter Sarsgaard.

Jake was romantically linked to Taylor for three months in 2010. When Red was released in 2012, many fans started speculating that some of the album's song—including her smash hit "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"—was about the fallout from the relationship.

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

Though Taylor herself has never confirmed or denied the theories behind Red, she did say in a 2013 issue of New York magazine that one of her exes reached out after listening to the record. "He was like, 'I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.' That was nice," she recalled. "Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy e-mails I got from this one dude."

Getty Images

For his part, Jake hasn't publicly addressed whether he is the inspiration behind "All Too Well," though his sister previously confirmed that Swifties have asked her about the track—and the famed scarf mentioned in the lyrics.

"You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf," she said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. "What is this?"

E! News reached out to Jake's rep for comment but didn't hear back.

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

4

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

5
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

Latest News

Exclusive

Jessalyn & JoJo Siwa Pick Their Dance Pop Revolution Favorites

Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

See Tom Holland and Zendaya Share a Kiss in Spider-Man Trailer

Kanye "Ye" West and Drake Appear to End Longtime Feud

Alex Rodriguez Fiercely Shuts Down Romance Rumors With Kelly Bensimon

You Won't Believe Who Was Named in Controversial List of Top Singers

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Battle With an Eating Disorder