See Tom Holland and Zendaya Share a Kiss in Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

In love IRL and on the big screen? Blink and you'll miss it, but Tom Holland and Zendaya locked lips in the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, their third installment together.

Watch: Zendaya Gushes Over the "Spider-Man" Franchise

Giving the people what they want! 

Zendaya and Tom Holland are sharing a peek at their romance on the big screen in the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. MJ and Peter Parker shared a super quick, yet passionate kiss in the new trailer for the upcoming flick, which came four months after the co-stars confirmed they'd taken their onscreen love into the real world. 

"We started getting visitors… from every universe," Marvel teased in the description on Nov. 16. The film, which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, will see Zendaya and Tom reprise their roles after Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

The action-packed trailer opens with a sweet moment between MJ and Peter, as they Facetime while lying in their own beds. "Ever since I got bit by that spider," he tells her, "I've only had one week where my life has felt normal. That was when you found out." 

Zendaya Through the Years

The clip ends with MJ falling perilously, and Peter reaching to try to save her.

Sony Pictures/Marvel

Fans now know that it isn't just an act for Zendaya and Tom. In July, the couple was spotted kissing in his car, confirming their off-screen romance. They have since given fans a few glimpses into their life together, like when Tom praised "the most incredible person" after Zendaya took home the CFDA Icon Award last week.

