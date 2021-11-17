See Tom Holland and Zendaya Share a Kiss in Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Watch : Zendaya Gushes Over the "Spider-Man" Franchise

Giving the people what they want!

Zendaya and Tom Holland are sharing a peek at their romance on the big screen in the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. MJ and Peter Parker shared a super quick, yet passionate kiss in the new trailer for the upcoming flick, which came four months after the co-stars confirmed they'd taken their onscreen love into the real world.

"We started getting visitors… from every universe," Marvel teased in the description on Nov. 16. The film, which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, will see Zendaya and Tom reprise their roles after Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

The action-packed trailer opens with a sweet moment between MJ and Peter, as they Facetime while lying in their own beds. "Ever since I got bit by that spider," he tells her, "I've only had one week where my life has felt normal. That was when you found out."