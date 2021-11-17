You Won't Believe Who Was Named in This Controversial List of Top Female Singers: "Worst Take"

Watch : Addison Rae Teases Her Debut Album: "The Rundown"

Barstool Sports stirred up a hefty amount of controversy when they posted a photo with the caption, "Power Ranking the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time." According to the ranking, these are the best singers, in descending order: Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, JoJo, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Ashlee Simpson, Tina Turner, Adele and Addison Rae.

Social media users expressed a mix of emotions ranging from anger to confusion. One Twitter user described the ranking as "the worst take in the history of takes," while another questioned, "How is Taylor Swift not on this list nor Alicia Keys I can't take this seriously."

People were even more perplexed by the addition of TikTok star Addison Rae, who released her debut single "Obsessed" in March 2021. One person tweeted about Addison ranking in tenth place, "why is addison rae on the same list as whitney houston, beyonce and aretha franklin yall are liars."