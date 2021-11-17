Yes, Days of Our Lives Is Really Doing a Holiday Movie

Watch : How Lisa Rinna Got Deidre Hall BUSTED on "Days of Our Lives" Set

Forget a holly jolly Christmas, we want a holiday filled with tears, dramatic slaps and drink throwing.

And it seems we might just get that, as Days of Our Lives star Eileen Davidson announced on Monday, Nov. 15 that the soap opera will be getting its own holiday movie at Peacock, titled Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star broke the good news while supporting her fellow Bravolebrities at Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip event, and the NBCUniversal streaming service has since confirmed the news.

The new holiday movie "follows Will Horton (Chandler Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone's favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem—but with several twists and turns you'll never see coming," Peacock's description teased.