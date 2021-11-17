Penn Badgley Weighs in on Fox News Blunder About His Netflix Show You

Watch : Happy Birthday Penn Badgley!: Live From E! Rewind

Penn Badgley is not buying a recent interaction between Fox News' Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo.

The 35-year-old actor was one of the thousands of Twitter users who stumbled upon a recent clip of the Fox News show The Ingraham Angle in which the host becomes confused by the title of Netflix's You. Her guest commentator, Raymond, brings up the series in a discussion about what he called "woke" TV shows, saying, "I was watching an episode of You where measles came up."

rroyo explains the story line, in which Love (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe's son gets measles, and Ingraham asks, "When did I mention measles?"

"It was on You," Arroyo says, to which Laura replies, "What was on me? What are you talking about? I've never had the measles. We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke?"

The two go back and forth for a moment before Arroyo decides to move on to the next subject, drawing laughs from thousands on Twitter. As one social media user put it, "this, everyone, is the greatest video of all time."