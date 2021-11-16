Emma Watson Reflects on "Meaningful" Relationship With Harry Potter Co-Stars Ahead of Reunion

Watch : "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind

As Hermione Granger once said: "I mean, it's sort of exciting, isn't it? Breaking the rules."

But instead of breaking the rules this time, Emma Watson, who played the beloved Harry Potter character in all eight films, broke the internet on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old actress shared a heartwarming tribute about working on the movie franchise to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Yup, it's been two decades since the first installment hit theaters.

"Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time," she began her message. "I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know."

Emma also took a moment to reflect on what it was like for her and other cast members—including fellow leads Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—to grow up with their characters.