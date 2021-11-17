People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Watch the Jonas Brothers Get Roasted by the Announcer in New Family Roast Promo

The JoBros are taking the heat from everyone—and we mean everyone—at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, and it is not pretty. Watch an exclusive clip here.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 17, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVJonas BrothersNick JonasJoe JonasExclusivesKevin JonasCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" Brings the Humor to Netflix

The turkey isn't the only thing in the hot seat this Thanksgiving.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are bracing themselves for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Nov. 23, hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Kenan Thompson. From Pete Davidson to Niall Horan, there is an extensive list of celebrities roasting the brothers, and from the looks of this E! exclusive clip, even the announcer wants in on the action. 

"Jonas Brothers, pop culture icons, music superstars," says the announcer, praising the artists as the trio struts toward the stage. "And so far up their own asses they can't see the light. Holy s--t."

He continues, "They are Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artists who have countless awards and accolades. But let's be honest, a Grammy nom isn't a Grammy win, am I right?"

Okay, you're right but you didn't have to say it. 

The announcer also may have revealed one of Joe's childhood secrets, which was a crappy thing to do.

photos
Jonas Brothers Through the Years

"They are a global tour de force playing concerts to thousands of adoring fans night after night," he says. "But are you aware Joe once s--t his pants at school and had to call his mommy to come get him? 

This all-knowing voice is truly ruthless.

Cynthia Parkhurst

The rest of the guest list includes Gabriel Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Blake Shelton and Jack Whitehall, along with the brothers' wives, Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

But the real question is: Will Frankie Jonas, the bonus Jonas, be there? (Hey, we can join in on the roasting too, right?)

The Jonas Brother Family Roast premieres on Nov. 23 on Netflix. 

Trending Stories

1

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

5

Kirsten Dunst Gives Rare Update on Baby No. 2

Latest News

Kirsten Dunst Gives Rare Update on Baby No. 2

Exclusive

This Aretha Franklin Tribute Artist Transformation Gives Goosebumps

Exclusive

Watch the Jonas Brothers Get Roasted in New Promo

Host Gifts That Will Make You the Best Guest Ever​

A Mom Is in Crisis in This Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Clip

Secrets About The Notebook That Might Make You Weep

Dwyane Wade Addresses Rumor About Gabrielle Union College Poster