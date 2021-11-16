Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar to End With Season 7

Watch : Oprah Winfrey Reveals Biggest Takeaways From "Queen Sugar"

Get ready for a sweet ending.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, E! News learned that Queen Sugar is set to end after its season seven in 2022. This news comes just before the beloved drama's season six finale, which airs tonight, Nov. 16.

The series by Ava DuVernay and the Oprah Winfrey Network debuted in 2016, and has been applauded for its powerful portrayal of a Black family in the Deep South. For those unfamiliar with the series, Queen Sugar follows three siblings who claim an inheritance from their recently departed father—an 800-acre sugarcane farm in Louisiana.

On bringing Queen Sugar to a close, DuVernay said in a statement, "To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah (Winfrey), is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized."