Try Not to Laugh Watching Terry Bradshaw Visit a Renaissance Festival on The Bradshaw Bunch

Watch : The Bradshaws Show Off Their Skills at a Renaissance Festival

Huzzah!

Just when you think Terry Bradshaw and his family can't get any more outrageous, a new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch comes along to prove you wrong.

As this sneak peek clip of tonight's episode shows, the group is headed to a Renaissance festival dressed in head-to-toe costumes. Every family member—including Terry's wife Tammy, daughters Rachel and Lacey, son-in-law Noah and granddaughter Zurie—even has their own medieval nickname.

Up first on the schedule of Ren fest activities is an aerialist show, and after watching, Zurie joins in on the fun.

"The king is happy!" Terry declares after Zurie shows off her impressive skills.

Her parents Lacey and Noah are equally impressed, and Terry's secretly hoping the fun day is just enough to convince them to move to Texas full-time.

"I want the whole family all year long, because this kind of stuff we can do all the time," the NFL Hall of Famer says in a confessional.