Try Not to Laugh Watching Terry Bradshaw Visit a Renaissance Festival on The Bradshaw Bunch

Huzzah!
Just when you think Terry Bradshaw and his family can't get any more outrageous, a new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch comes along to prove you wrong.
As this sneak peek clip of tonight's episode shows, the group is headed to a Renaissance festival dressed in head-to-toe costumes. Every family member—including Terry's wife Tammy, daughters Rachel and Lacey, son-in-law Noah and granddaughter Zurie—even has their own medieval nickname.
Up first on the schedule of Ren fest activities is an aerialist show, and after watching, Zurie joins in on the fun.
"The king is happy!" Terry declares after Zurie shows off her impressive skills.
Her parents Lacey and Noah are equally impressed, and Terry's secretly hoping the fun day is just enough to convince them to move to Texas full-time.
"I want the whole family all year long, because this kind of stuff we can do all the time," the NFL Hall of Famer says in a confessional.
"It's family stuff! I want all the chickens in the coop," Terry adds before getting carried away. "I want all the pigs in the pen. I want all the horses in the barn. I want all the birds to circle in the sky."
Thankfully, Tammy steps in. "Okay, Old McDonald," she quips.
Back at the Ren fest, Terry decides to try out acrobatics for himself.
Naturally, it doesn't go well. He gets tangled up with one of the aerialists at one point, joking, "That's got 'lawsuit' written on it."
The next activity is a little more his speed, though: cigars. Terry and Noah bond throughout the smoke break, and Lacey joins Terry in hoping that the day's fun will convince her husband to move.
"Don't you want to be here full time?" Lacey asks Noah in a confessional. "I feel like you're coming around a little."
Based on Noah's answer, that definitely seems to be the case.
"There's some things that I enjoy about Texas," he responds. "The kids are very happy, there's a lot of things for them to do, you're very happy. I'm open to having the discussion about making it a more permanent thing."
Will that conversation happen on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch? Tune in to the E! series to find out.