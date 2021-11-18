Awesome Gifts for Under $50

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is your holiday shopping list way longer than you expected? Getting presents for friends, family, co-workers, and everyone else on your list can be pretty expensive, but it doesn't have to be. There's no need to come up short on gifting great presents because we found some amazing products under $50 that will impress all of your favorite people.

We found a five-piece Peter Thomas Roth face mask set for anyone in need of self-care. A portable phone charger is a thoughtful gift for a person on the go. If someone in your life is striving for a healthier lifestyle, they might love an air fryer. Check out those gifts and more budget-friendly picks below.