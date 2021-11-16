Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Breaking Down New Movie Trailer

Watch : Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradles Baby Bump During NYC Outing

Don't look up—or else you'll miss Jennifer Lawrence's baby bump!

In a Vanity Fair video released on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the 31-year-old actress, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, showed off her growing belly as she broke down each shot in the new trailer for her upcoming movie, Don't Look Up.

For the occasion, Jennifer paired a black knit dress with a pearl necklace and gold chains—a far cry from something her astronomer character Kate Dibiasky would wear.

According to the Oscar winner, Kate is more of a "fierce and 'notice me, hear me roar, rat-tat-tat' kind of lady," so it meant rocking some unconventional looks for the dark comedy. Case in point: Kate's mullet-like red hairstyle.

As Jennifer explained in the video, "We tried different hair shapes, different wigs, and this one—as hideous as it may be to some people—I was just like, 'Oh, there she is.'"