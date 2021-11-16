Why So Many Celebs Use Tatcha Skincare

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Gorgeous skin begins with good skincare products. It's something your favorite celebs seem to know really well. That's why so many of them turn to Tatcha to keep their skin looking absolutely flawless.
The skincare brand, which was inspired by Japanese beauty rituals, has been used by numerous celebs over the years including Kathy Hilton, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. Renowned makeup artist, Daniel Martin, used several Tatcha products including the Liquid Silk Canvas and the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist to create Meghan Markle's stunning dewy look at the Salute to Freedom Gala.
Whether you're looking for moisturizer or a gentle cleanser, Tatcha has it all. Their products feel super luxurious on and they work really well too. It's no wonder why so many celebs use their products. If you want to try Tatcha out for yourself, we rounded up some of our favorite products. Check those out below.
The Dewy Skin Cream
If you're new to Tatcha, this is one product you have to try. The Dewy Skin Cream is a beloved item that's full of good-for-your-skin ingredients like Japanese purple rice, hyaluronic acid, and botanical extracts. If you have really dry skin, this moisturizer is a total game changer.
Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Whenever you feel like you need an instant boost of hydration, just pull this out and give yourself a little refresh. Not only will it hydrate the skin, it'll also give it a nice glow.
The Water Cream
If you're not into heavy creams, this one's for you. It's light, but super hydrating. It's perfect for those with combination to oily skin.
The Camellia Cleansing Oil
The Camellia Cleansing Oil is a two-in-one product that will remove stubborn makeup and clean your skin without drying it out. It's made with the nutrient-rich Japanese camellia oil and Hadasei-3, which is a trio of antioxidants that work together to plump and soften the skin.
The Liquid Silk Canvas
This award-winning primer is the key to flawless makeup. It's lightweight, silky smooth and feels really luxurious on. It's no wonder why so many Tatcha shoppers rate this highly.
The Deep Cleanse
The Deep Cleanse is a deep, yet gentle exfoliating cleanser that will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated. Best part is, a little goes a long way.
The Rice Wash
This cream cleanser feels so good on. It's gentle, yet works really well at making your skin feel clean and refreshed. It's made with Japanese rice powder, pH-neutral amino acids and a blend of Okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid.
The Serum Stick
Tatcha's Serum Stick is a must-have for your purse. If you ever need a touch up throughout the day, this is the perfect product for that. It's especially great for tackling dry spots in the winter.
The Dewy Serum
This three-in-one product will smooth, plump and hydrate your skin. It feels really luxe on and is great for all skin types. Try it once and you'll instantly fall in love.
The Kissu Lip Mask
This jelly lip treatment is a must-have for the colder seasons. It's made with ingredients that will hydrate and repair the lips such as Japanese peach extract, squalane and Japanese camellia oil. There's even a limited edition shade out right now that's inspired by the red camellia flower.
Looking to shop more things celebs are into? Check out Retro Sneakers Are the Latest Trend It Girls Have Claimed.