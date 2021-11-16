Olivia Munn Says the Public Doesn't Know Her Relationship With John Mulaney

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Step Out After Pregnancy Announcement

Olivia Munn is ready to address the misconceptions surrounding her whirlwind romance with John Mulaney.

The 41-year-old actress, who is pregnant and expecting her first child with the 39-year-old comedian, recently opened up about the attention her relationship has garnered within the last few months.

Fans might recall that the couple first sparked dating rumors in May, the same month John broke up with his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. Four months later, the actor confirmed that he and Olivia were going to be parents during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

In a candid interview with The Los Angeles Times on Nov. 16, Olivia admitted she's aware of the chatter surrounding her love life.

"It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way," she told the publication. "They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don't."