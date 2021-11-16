Olivia Munn Says the Public Doesn't Know Her Relationship With John Mulaney

Olivia Munn is ready to address the misconceptions surrounding her whirlwind romance with John Mulaney.
The 41-year-old actress, who is pregnant and expecting her first child with the 39-year-old comedian, recently opened up about the attention her relationship has garnered within the last few months.
Fans might recall that the couple first sparked dating rumors in May, the same month John broke up with his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. Four months later, the actor confirmed that he and Olivia were going to be parents during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
In a candid interview with The Los Angeles Times on Nov. 16, Olivia admitted she's aware of the chatter surrounding her love life.
"It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way," she told the publication. "They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don't."
The Violet actress continued, "There's no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is."
According to the outlet, Olivia didn't dive into detail about the exact rumors she's heard or read about her romance with John.
Her reason for not discussing specific claims? She said it will "feed into a narrative that's just not true," adding that people tend to "ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative."
"For whatever reason," she went on, "it's easier to blame me."
The Buddy Games star reiterated her point further, telling The Los Angeles Times, "If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth. The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all."
In addition to the buzz surrounding her relationship, Olivia admitted that navigating her pregnancy has been a lot to handle.
"There's this vulnerability that I feel that makes me want to...just turn everything off," she said. "I'd rather close the door to that and just take care of myself and my baby."
She added, "My brain hasn't been able to settle because it's just a constant feeling of you're doing it wrong. People tell me the baby will come and then you'll figure it out. But that doesn't stop the anxiety I feel right now."
While the Predator actress has decided to keep certain parts of her motherhood journey out of the public eye, John has taken a different approach.
Not only did the Saturday Night Live writer announce their baby news on TV, but he's already made quips about their romance in comedy. As the publication noted, he opened his Bethel, N.Y., stand-up show and joked about telling people that you're having a baby and getting "mixed reviews."
However, Olivia doesn't seem to mind.
She told the outlet, "He's so funny, and he's so articulate, and he's so smart. The first time he made that joke, I remember laughing."
"I'd be with him on the road, and I would hear him tell this joke, and I did feel a sense of healing with it," she continued. "It's hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, 'Congratulations.'"