Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Spotted Arm in Arm 2 Years After Split

Watch : Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Romance: A Look Back

They say a picture's worth a thousand words, but this one in particular might be worth a million.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted walking together in the West Village neighborhood of New York City. While it's not strange to see the exes together—they do co-parent 4-year-old daughter Lea after all—it was their strolling arm in arm that spurred speculation of a possible reconciliation.

The Oscar winner was photographed smiling as he ambled alongside his former girlfriend, whose facial expression was less visible behind a face mask and sunglasses. Fueling the rumor mill, the two were not pictured with their child during the outing. E! News has reached out to the stars' reps for comment.

It's been more than two years since reports of their split emerged. At the time, they had been together for four years, during which they welcomed their first and only child together.