Deck Your Halls With the Cutest Holiday Décor from Anthropologie, World Market, Amazon & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We know, we know. Thanksgiving comes before Christmas, Hanukkah and other holidays. But now is the best time to score holiday décor!
Not only do the best decorations sell out fast every year, but this year, shipping delays are inevitable. To help you get your home decorated in record time with money left to buy presents for everyone on your list, we scoured our favorite retailers to find the cutest décor!
From viral TikTok candles at Anthropologie and deals on Amazon ornaments to chic mid-century modern décor at World Market, and of course, beautiful handmade items at Etsy, we found 27 festive items to match any aesthetic or theme you're going for this season.
Scroll below to check out our holiday décor findings!
I'm Gonna Give You To The Count Of 10 Doormat by DoormatDecor
Whether you're home alone this season or are expecting lots of guests, have the most iconic lines ever spoken greet whoever comes knocking on your door.
Merry Everything Throw Pillow
Upgrade your couchscape with this cheerful throw pillow!
Balsam Hill Pine Peak Pre Lit Artificial Wreath
Dress up your front door or mantel with this gorgeous wreath! Since it's artificial, you can use it year after year.
Cody Foster Rainbow Tinsel Garland
If you want to deck your halls in something other than red and green, we suggest picking up a few of these rainbow tinsel garlands!
Woodcut Mid Century House With Car LED Light Up Decor
Ok this is the cutest piece of holiday décor ever! Maybe it's because we appreciate and love all things mid-century modern, but this light up house will look so fun on any shelf or mantel.
Andover Mills Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights
$55 for this stunning tree? Count us in! Plus, you can use it for years on end.
XmasExp 34ct Christmas Ball Ornaments
Choose from over 18 color schemes to dress up your tree! Not to mention, you can't beat the $11 price tag.
Bohemian Christmas Stocking by almahomevintage
For boho design lovers, these adorable stockings are a must!
RY King Battery Operated Flameless Candle (Set of 9)
Up the ambience of any room or tablescape with these chic flameless candles! Not only will you not have to worry about burning down your house, but you can stay cozy on the couch without having to move thanks to the remote control features.
Small Metal Truck Decorative Figurine Red - Wondershop™
How cute is this festive truck? Perfect for filling space on shelves or tables.
Cody Foster Hue Glass Trees - Set of 6
These beautiful glass trees usually go for $150+, but we found this set for only $59! They'll look so cute on your sideboards or on top of your mantel.
It's Merry AF in Here by GraceGritandFaith
This mat is us on Nov. 1! Give your guests a heads-up to mentally prep to be bombarded by tons of tinsel, snow and glitter.
Seasons Greetings Hooked Pillow
Are you up to snow good? Whatever you're doing this holiday season, these pillows will serve as a merry upgrade to your couch or accent chair.
Buffalo Check Personalized Christmas Stocking by PersonalizationMall
Add a personal touch to your fireplace with these adorable buffalo check stockings!
Amanita Mushroom Candle
Make your home smell like the winter wonderland that it is thanks to the TikTok-famous candle! Its unique mushroom design also makes for fun décor.
Book Page Trees Decorations by RootToVine
Book lovers, these darling paper trees are calling your name!
Bottlebrush Cactus Ornaments (Set Of 3)
Add some fun to your tree this year with these festive cactus ornaments! World Market also has tons of other colorful and conversation-starting tree decorations.
Ice Garland
Complete your winter wonderland with this ice garland! It will make any fireplace or tablescape look more elegant and festive.
Kate Spade Oak Street Seder Plate & Bowls Set
Whether you need a new set for your upcoming celebrations or want to gift this seder set to a friend, it's sure to be treasured for years.
Felt Metallic Stripe Tree Skirt Cream with Tassels - Wondershop
Make sure your presents have a cozy place to wait for Christmas morning! This tassel tree skirt is simple yet so cute.
Natural Seagrass Woven Tree Collar
Want something more sleek for your tree? We love this seagrass woven tree collar. It's also perfect for coastal-themed spaces.
Cherry Oriental Christmas Decorations - Joy Sign
Make sure your door is equally festive with this 3-piece wooden decoration adorned with burlap bows and greenery.
Pier Place Peppermint Party Beaded Placemat
These handcrafted beaded placemats will definitely spark conversation at your next dinner party.
Confetti Knit Stocking
We are obsessed with Anthropologie's holiday selection, but this confetti knit stocking is definitely going in our cart.
2pk Christmas LED Starburst Novelty 140 Lights Multicolor - Wondershop™
Let 140 small lights give your porch or patio a magical glow that your neighbors will envy.
Tree Bells Advent Calendar - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
Count down to Santa's big day in style with this minimalist advent calendar.
White Marble Menorah
Is your menorah in need of an upgrade? This gorgeous marble style has steel candle cups for an ultra-modern look.
Open Plaid Fringe Throw Blanket Tonal Green - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
Up the cozy factor of your space with this plaid throw blanket or gift it to a friend!
