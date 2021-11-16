Go Inside the Live-Action Reimagining of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Watch : Classic TV Reboots We're Totally Hyped About

The fantasy has come true!

A new mystical quest awaits fans with Netflix's new live-action spin on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The series based on the beloved Nickelodeon show is back with a twist, and anime fans are rejoicing in the news. So, update your avatar and get ready for a new adventure, which showrunner Albert Kim hopes will create "a new benchmark in representation and bring in a whole new generation of fans."

Cast members include Lost's Daniel Dae Kim, The Mandalorian's Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Nightwatch's Lim Kay Siu and Ken Leung from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The adaptation—which centers on the adventures of Aang and his friends, who fight to save the world by defeating the Fire-Nation—spins off from the original cartoon series from 2005. Over three seasons, the story of a young boy who undertakes a dangerous mystic quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar hooked millions of fans across the world.