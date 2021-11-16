Dionne Warwick Calls for Jake Gyllenhaal to Return Taylor Swift's Scarf

The extended version of "All Too Well" seems to shed a little more light on the brief romance between Jake and Taylor, as well as their subsequent split.

"They say all's well that ends well, but I'm in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind," Taylor sings on the track. "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die." For reference, the two briefly dated in 2010 when she was about 20 and he was 29.