Would Kendra Wilkinson Ever Get Married Again? Hear Her Surprising Thoughts on Dating

Kendra Wilkinson Talks New Career, Dating & Co-Parenting

Kendra Wilkinson is ready to return to the small screen.

The reality TV personality, who starred in E!'s The Girls Next Door and Kendra, is at the center of a brand new series on Discovery+ called Kendra Sells Hollywood, and ahead of the premiere, she gave E! News' Daily Pop the inside scoop on what to expect.

"Times have changed big time," Kendra explained, reflecting on her previous television stints. "I don't even remember those days. Honestly, it's like a blur."

The 36-year-old mom of two is now a real estate agent, a decision she said she made when her "15 minutes" were up.

"Next thing you know, I found myself needing work and no one was calling," Kendra recalled. "I was like, down and out in the dark."

It was then that Kendra began pursuing her new career. And while Kendra Sells Hollywood documents her experience as an agent, "the decision to do real estate was 100 percent mine and nobody knew about it until I passed that real estate exam."