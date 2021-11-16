Everything You Need to Know About Keith Morrison's New Podcast The Thing About Helen and Olga

Keith Morrison has seen it all.

The NBC correspondent has covered hundreds of cases throughout his storied career, reporting on the Columbine shooting, 9/11 and more historic events than we can count in the 30-plus years since he joined the network. But when the time came to write his next podcast, Morrison knew right away which story he wanted to revisit, saying he "jumped at the chance" to look back on crimes of Helen Golay and Olga Rutterschmidt.

"A number of years ago, we did a story about these two women, Helen Golay and Olga Rutterschmidt, who had committed a series of really terrible crimes against vulnerable, helpless men," he recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "It's always stuck in my mind."

According to Morrison, the appeal of Helen and Olga's story goes beyond their actions; he explains that he was fascinated by the unlikely pair, who were able to "drift into criminality."