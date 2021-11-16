Lily-Rose Depp PDA Confirms Relationship With French Rapper Yassine Stein

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Doesn't Watch Her Own Playback Just Like Johnny Depp

It looks like Lily-Rose Depp has a new man!

On Sunday, Nov. 14, the 22-year-old model was photographed hitting a Los Angeles local supermarket with French rapper Yassine Stein. Photos showed the duo armed with a little caffeine pick-me-up—with Lily-Rose opting for a matcha latte—as they pushed their shopping cart in the parking lot.

For the casual day out, Lily-Rose rocked a knitted sweater with a royal blue skirt, which she paired with Mary Jane flats. Meanwhile, Yassine kept things simple with a white hoodie, gray cargo shorts and black sneakers.

The pair were also seen with matching black protective face masks, which they had pulled down when sharing a kiss outside of the store.

Their PDA comes just three months after Lily-Rose was snapped kissing actor Austin Butler during a night out in London. At the time, the two—who costarred in 2016's Yoga Hosers—were seen making out on the street after dinner with a friend.