Lily-Rose Depp PDA Confirms Relationship With French Rapper Yassine Stein

It looks like Lily-Rose Depp has a new man!
On Sunday, Nov. 14, the 22-year-old model was photographed hitting a Los Angeles local supermarket with French rapper Yassine Stein. Photos showed the duo armed with a little caffeine pick-me-up—with Lily-Rose opting for a matcha latte—as they pushed their shopping cart in the parking lot.
For the casual day out, Lily-Rose rocked a knitted sweater with a royal blue skirt, which she paired with Mary Jane flats. Meanwhile, Yassine kept things simple with a white hoodie, gray cargo shorts and black sneakers.
The pair were also seen with matching black protective face masks, which they had pulled down when sharing a kiss outside of the store.
Their PDA comes just three months after Lily-Rose was snapped kissing actor Austin Butler during a night out in London. At the time, the two—who costarred in 2016's Yoga Hosers—were seen making out on the street after dinner with a friend.
Despite her parents being superstars Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose has always kept quiet about her love life. In fact, the Voyagers star has never publicly addressed her past relationship with Timothée Chalamet—even after they were famously photographed getting hot and heavy on a yacht at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.
It was only when Timothée was described as "currently single" in a May 2020 issue of British Vogue that fans realized the couple had quietly parted ways after more than a year of dating.
For his part, Timothée later spoke out about those paparazzi pictures in a GQ interview.
"I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,'" he recalled. "And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!"
So why is Lily-Rose so hush-hush about her romances? As the actress explained on The Drew Barrymore Show this April, "The value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age."
"Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was—I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself," she added. "And that's something that I've carried on into my own career and that's really important to me."