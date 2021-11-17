Sophia Bush’s Holiday Gift Guide Has Unique Items From Small Businesses on Amazon

We interviewed Sophia Bush because we think you'll like her picks. Sophia has partnered with Amazon Launchpad. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We all love the convenience of shopping at Amazon. The great prices, the wide selection, and that fast Prime shipping are just too good to pass up. If you didn't think Amazon could get any better, you need to check out Amazon Launchpad, a destination where you can shop small businesses and startups. Recently, Sophia Bush shared her holiday gift picks with E! News, and they're all from Amazon Launchpad.

The actress said, "I love that Amazon Launchpad makes it easy to shop products from small brands, all in one place. Some of my longtime favorites, that are on my holiday list, used to be so hard to find! I'm so happy that on Launchpad, they're getting more exposure to consumers, who I'm sure will become huge fans as well. Plus, all the brands and products on Amazon Launchpad are super accessible."

If you want a guarantee that there's air conditioning everywhere you go, then check out the portable air conditioner/humidifier/night light that Sophia selected. If you're on the opposite end of the spectrum, seeking out some warmth, Sophia found a portable fireplace (which is also safe to make s'mores on). If you want to step up your hosting game, check out the record player speaker that Sophia picked. Keep on scrolling to see the rest of Sophia's gift picks and to learn more about Amazon Launchpad's features.