Is Selena Gomez Taking Fashion Cues From Chris Evans? Fans Think…

Was there one small clue from Knives Out that has somehow made its way off-screen?



Over the past month or so, rumors of a romance between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez have floated around on social media, and fans are convinced the two have secretly begun dating. Fast-forward to this past weekend when Taylor Swift posted a cute TikTok of herself that featured Selena by her side. Sounds innocent enough, right?



Well, when the camera panned to the Only Murders in the Building star, fans couldn't help but feel like they'd seen her cozy white cable knit sweater somewhere before—most notably on the actor in the 2019 flick Knives Out.



Cue the frenzy.



"Not Selena and Chris Evans having the same sweater," one Twitter user wrote. While another tweeted, "UHM, WHY DOES SELENA'S SWEATER REMIND ME OF THAT KNIVES OUT SWEATER WORN BY CHRIS EVANS?" One TikToker uploaded a video featuring the clip of Selena in her cable-knit, followed by a pic Chris wearing his very similar sweater in the movie, captioning her post, "THIS IS NOT A COINCIDENCE."