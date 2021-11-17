From Lil Nas X to Justin Bieber, See the Social Stars Slaying the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

These booked and busy stars are also social media mavens.

There's no doubt that fame and being an influencer online is not an easy feat. From engaging authentically with fans to finding and creating the perfect content to entertain the masses, being a social star is a second full time job!

Luckily, the nominees for the 2021 People's Choice Awards Social Media Star award have spent the past year making us LOL, think creatively and stay engaged, all while killing it on social media. Whether it's a trending TikTok dance or reaching out to a super fan in need, we can't get enough of what these influencers and stars dished up for us this past year.

They kept our scrolling blues at bay so now it's time to make them feel the love.

This year's eight nominees are Addison Rae, Britney Spears, Charli D'Amelio, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X. Keep scrolling through the photo gallery below to see why they have what it takes to be The Social Star of 2021.