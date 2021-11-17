People's Choice Awards

From Lil Nas X to Justin Bieber, See the Social Stars Slaying the 2021 People's Choice Awards

By Jake Thompson Nov 17, 2021 2:00 PMTags
Watch: 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

These booked and busy stars are also social media mavens.

There's no doubt that fame and being an influencer online is not an easy feat. From engaging authentically with fans to finding and creating the perfect content to entertain the masses, being a social star is a second full time job!

Luckily, the nominees for the 2021 People's Choice Awards Social Media Star award have spent the past year making us LOL, think creatively and stay engaged, all while killing it on social media. Whether it's a trending TikTok dance or reaching out to a super fan in need, we can't get enough of what these influencers and stars dished up for us this past year. 

They kept our scrolling blues at bay so now it's time to make them feel the love.

This year's eight nominees are Addison Rae, Britney Spears, Charli D'Amelio, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X. Keep scrolling through the photo gallery below to see why they have what it takes to be The Social Star of 2021.

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards: TV Star Nominees

Be sure to weigh in on who you think should be going home with a trophy by voting on the official People's Choice Awards site before voting closes at midnight on Nov. 17.

To see who wins, don't forget to tune into the PCAs show live on Tuesday, Dec. 7 on E! and NBC. 

Instagram
Addison Rae

Just when we thought 2020 was influencer and actress Addison Rae's most epic year, 2021 saw the social media sensation's star rise to greater heights. With an amassed TikTok following of 85 million, she is ranked second on the dance-heavy platform. She began filming the gender-swapped version of the hit '90s rom-com She's All That and partnered with Hampton Beauty to create a debut line of mood-based fragrances, the AF Collection. 

Instagram
Britney Spears

The household name and "Gimme More" singer has had an eventful 2021 so far. After an explosive and revealing tell-all testimony this past summer, Britney Spears saw huge victories in September when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended father Jamie Spears from his role as conservator of the "Womanizer" singer's estate. On Nov. 12, Britney had a monumental win when the judge overseeing her hearing terminated the 13 year conservatorship she's been under, proving yet again that she's stronger than yesterday. The popstar thanked her loyal fans on her personal Instagram, which has an amassed following of 36 million, and we can't wait to see what our queen does next with her newfound freedom. 

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

What's not to love about Charli D'Amelio?! The 17-year-old TikTok star is the highest followed creator on the lucrative platform with over 120 million followers. The dance sensation joined forces with her family for Hulu-based reality series The D'Amelio Show as well as partnering with Dunkin' Donuts for her very own named sweet cold foam speciality drink. 

Instagram
Dwayne Johnson

It's hard not to smile when anybody mentions Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. From his iconic movie roles, to his philanthropy and giving back, the congenial Jumanji action hero is synonymous with star power. When the Jungle Cruise star isn't interacting with his dopplegängers on social media, he's sending personalized videos to his most dedicated and vulnerable fans. His most personal project to date, Young Rock came out earlier this year. The series acts as a lovely tribute to his hardworking parents and the values they've instilled in him since childhood.

Instagram
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber reached new musical heights with the release of his sixth studio album Justice in March of this year. The Canadian singer also gave us a peek into his life with the Amazon documentary Our World that detailed Bieber's New Year's Eve concert in 2020. He and wife Hailey Bieber are also hoping to expand their family with baby plans next year. 

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has definitely has a 2021 for the books. From hosting Saturday Night Live in October to turning heads in a risk-taking Balenciaga look at this past year's Met Gala, it's hard to keep up with the mom of four. The business mogul will also be honored in November at the Innovator Awards for her successful shapewear and lingerie brand Skims. The style icon, along with the whole Kardashian gang, is currently shooting exclusive content for their highly anticipated new series and partnership with Hulu.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

It's hard to pick what's the most exciting part of Kylie Jenner's 2021. The Kylie Cosmetics founder launched a Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired makeup line this fall while simultaneously launching her much hyped baby care line, Kylie Baby. But the most celebrated news is the star and business mogul's new baby bump reveal, expanding her little family of three to a family of four. The makeup maven, along with the whole Kardashian gang, is currently shooting exclusive content for their highly anticipated new series and partnership with Hulu.

Instagram
Lil Nas X

It's hard to imagine Lil Nas X having a more successful year than 2019 when he catapulted onto the scene with "Old Town Road." Yet, 2021 proved to be the rapper and showstopper's boldest and best year yet. With the successful drop of his debut album Montero, the Georgian native cemented himself in a new territory of super stardom with chart-topping tracks "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Industry Baby," with accompanying music videos that can only be described as iconic. Besides being a must-follow on social media, the global sensation's biggest achievement is changing representation in popular hip-hop. 

