Kirsten Dunst Recalls "Very Extreme" Spider-Man Pay Disparity Between Her and Tobey Maguire

Nearly two decades ago, Spider-Man was the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time. But the paycheck for one of its leading ladies didn't quite soar to such heights.

In a new interview with The Independent, Kirsten Dunst—the actress who starred as the Mary Jane Watson to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in the 2002 movie and its 2004 and 2007 installments—got candid about her compensation for the role and just how much it differed from Maguire's.

"The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme," she told the newspaper. "I didn't even think about it. I was just like, 'Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man.'"

By the sequel, she knew she was as much of as selling point as the title character. "But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster?" she asked. "Spider-Man and ME." Dunst didn't elaborate further on her pay. E! News has reached out to Maguire's rep, as well as the studios and production companies involved for comment and has not heard back.