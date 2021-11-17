See Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa Critique Their Dance Pop Revolution Team After Getting Fourth Place

Practicing new dance moves, and some tough love.

JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalynn Siwa are scouting new talent for the next big kid pop group, XOMG Pop, to be managed by Jessalynn. A sneak peek at the new E! and Peacock competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, airing tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 16, gives fans an inside look at how the mother-daughter team coach their dance troupe.

"Here's the thing: Without these costumes and her helicopter, this dance would have been awful," JoJo states while watching a video of their team's performance. Jessalynn agrees that the whole routine is "sloppy joe."

Dancer Laila, 9, admits that she feels "a little disappointed" that the team got fourth place. "It sucks very much to lose," she adds in a confessional.

Meanwhile, JoJo points out that Brooklyn, Gimley and Bella are Jessalynn's "three really strong people."

"I thought Emily was too but..." JoJo starts.

Jessalynn interjects, "I just love her."