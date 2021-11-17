People's Choice Awards

See Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa Critique Their Dance Pop Revolution Team After Getting Fourth Place

All's fair in love and...tween dance competitions. A sneak peek at E!'s Siwas Dance Pop Revolution shows Jessalynn and JoJo Siwa break down what's not working with their team.

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 17, 2021 3:00 AMTags
Practicing new dance moves, and some tough love. 

JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalynn Siwa are scouting new talent for the next big kid pop group, XOMG Pop, to be managed by Jessalynn. A sneak peek at the new E! and Peacock competition series, Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, airing tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 16, gives fans an inside look at how the mother-daughter team coach their dance troupe. 

"Here's the thing: Without these costumes and her helicopter, this dance would have been awful," JoJo states while watching a video of their team's performance. Jessalynn agrees that the whole routine is "sloppy joe." 

Dancer Laila, 9, admits that she feels "a little disappointed" that the team got fourth place. "It sucks very much to lose," she adds in a confessional. 

Meanwhile, JoJo points out that Brooklyn, Gimley and Bella are Jessalynn's "three really strong people." 

"I thought Emily was too but..." JoJo starts. 

Jessalynn interjects, "I just love her." 

But JoJo isn't letting emotions get in the way. "Emily messed up the turns. Why do you love her?" JoJo counters. "She had the most obvious mess up." 

Jessalynn empathizes, "She is having trouble with the pressure." 

E!

Dancers Bella, 12, and Dallas, 10, note that they could have "done better" on stage. "I'm just sad because now someone will go home. I just hope it won't be me," frontrunner Bella explains. 

Dallas says, "I feel like Jess and JoJo are disappointed." 

Finally, Jessalynn and JoJo meet with the dance team to discuss who did or didn't "pop" on stage. 

E!

"We got fourth," Jessalynn begins her speech. "I'm very happy that we got fourth. You beat over half the kids. Could you do better? Absolutely." 

JoJo says, "If some mistakes were not made, you definitely could have won." 

And Jessalynn can see the team's bright future ahead, but with a warning to her girls: "I'm looking forward to next week. I think I can be tougher. I think some of you are really going to struggle if you stay." 

Watch the full clip above to see the Siwas' tough love! 

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution airs Tuesdays on E!. And stream on Peacock any time.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

