The Moms on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Are So "Crazy," JoJo Siwa Did This for the First Time

Watch : JoJo Siwa Defends Mom Jessalynn From Mean Dance Mom

JoJo Siwa's new series isn't for the lighthearted.

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution centers on JoJo and her mom Jessalynn Siwa's mission to create the next big kid pop group. A hand-picked selection of triple-threat tweens will compete for a coveted spot in XOMG Pop—which will eventually serve as an opening act for JoJo—and as the former Dance Moms star herself exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop, the competition is tight and the stress is palpable.

Most of this pressure isn't being felt by the competing kids, though. Instead, it's their "really intense" moms, JoJo explained on Tuesday, Nov. 16 ahead of the show's premiere on E! tonight.

"The moms just wanted their kids to be part of it so bad, it just got so stressful that they could barely stand up at the end," she added, noting that the high stakes eventually affected her and her mom, too. "I was not prepared for it to get as stressful as it did."