The Moms on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Are So "Crazy," JoJo Siwa Did This for the First Time

JoJo Siwa's new series isn't for the lighthearted.
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution centers on JoJo and her mom Jessalynn Siwa's mission to create the next big kid pop group. A hand-picked selection of triple-threat tweens will compete for a coveted spot in XOMG Pop—which will eventually serve as an opening act for JoJo—and as the former Dance Moms star herself exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop, the competition is tight and the stress is palpable.
Most of this pressure isn't being felt by the competing kids, though. Instead, it's their "really intense" moms, JoJo explained on Tuesday, Nov. 16 ahead of the show's premiere on E! tonight.
"The moms just wanted their kids to be part of it so bad, it just got so stressful that they could barely stand up at the end," she added, noting that the high stakes eventually affected her and her mom, too. "I was not prepared for it to get as stressful as it did."
JoJo continued, "It's wild, you know? I think the pressure that was on us to create such an amazing girl group, we just didn't want anything to go wrong."
Naturally, JoJo and Jessalynn did run in to their fair share of snafus, with the cause often being—you guessed it—the moms.
"They were crazy actually," JoJo shared on Daily Pop. "When you see episode five, [it] is hilarious. I actually go at one of the moms for being mean to my mom. And I don't know if they're leaving it in the edit, but it's my first time ever swearing on camera."
"Twice," Jessalynn chimed in.
JoJo said she immediately called her mom after the incident, but Jessalynn seemed unfazed. "I'm like, 'You're 18! It's fine!'"
The calm reaction demonstrated why JoJo is so grateful for her mother.
"I'm going to hype you up a lot right now," she told Jessalynn before turning to Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and guest host LisaRaye McCoy. "Your mom has to be just perfect to be a pop star mom. It's the perfect combination of wanting it and being a little crazy and doing everything you possibly can, but also being nice and being ethical and being supportive and being humanly."
JoJo continued, "There is that point you have to be a momager and there's a point when you have to be a human and be a mom, and I think my mom does a great job of being both of those."
Hear more from the mother-daughter duo in the above Daily Pop interview—you won't want to miss JoJo's reaction to making the Dancing With the Stars finals—and catch both JoJo and Jessalynn on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution.
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on E! and is now streaming on Peacock.
