Wizarding School Is Back in Session: Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

Here's something even Gryffindors and Slytherins can agree on: This reunion is going to be magical.

It's been 20 years since the film premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and HBO Max wants to celebrate. On Nov. 16, the streamer announced that in honor of the milestone, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast members from all eight films will be returning to the hallowed halls of Hogwarts for the first time, for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

The special, produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and executive produced by Casey Patterson, "will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time," according to the official description.

The cast will join director Chris Columbus for the momentous event, which will premiere when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1.

Talk about starting 2022 off on a high note!