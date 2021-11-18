These 30 Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Are Your Life Now

Watch : Kristen Stewart Reflects on "Twilight" & Robert Pattinson Romance

Have you ever heard the one about the lion falling in love with the lamb? Well, spoiler alert: They got married and then she died while giving birth to their baby.

Sorry to ruin the big twist in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1, but the movie is officially celebrating its 10th anniversary on Nov. 18, so you really have no excuse/we commend you for you resisting one of the biggest pop culture phenomenons. We hope the rock you were living under was cozy.

The penultimate installment of the Twilight franchise followed Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) as they found out what happens after a vampire says "I do" and then has intercourse with a human. Beds are broken. A vampire/human hybrid child is born. A war is started. Oh, and Bella finally dies and becomes a vampire.

Directed by Bill Condon, the film went on to make $712 million at the global box office and set the stage for the series' grand finale the following year.