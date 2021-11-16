Hoping to Be Pete Davidson's Next Girlfriend? These Are His Dating Deal Breakers

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Go on 2nd Date in NYC

Hollywood's hottest date is revealing his biggest deal breakers.

During an appearance on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, Pete Davidson revealed that if a date is rude to the server, she won't be invited back to Staten Island for a second dinner. "I hate that," the 27-year old shared. "Immediately, in my head I would be like, ‘This is it.'"

And please, be polite if you're getting the waiter's attention. "Yeah, I don't like that ‘excuse me," he added. "It's just like, wait for the guy to walk by."

The Saturday Night Live star, who was a busboy in his hometown of Staten Island for years prior to breaking into the world of Hollywood, said that restaurants are the best places to take away the awkwardness and save him if he's the one who's the bad date.