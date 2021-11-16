People's Choice Awards

Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough Diagnosed With Breakthrough Case of COVID

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough recently announced that he’s tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID, sharing that he’s “doing everything [he] can to get better.”

Derek Hough is in quarantine after testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID.
 
The Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to share the news of his diagnosis with his followers. "I wanted you to hear it straight from me," Derek said in the clip. "Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID."
 
Adding that he "just found out," Derek also gave fans an immediate update on his condition so far. "I feel okay," he shared. "I feel strong, but I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals. Doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine and I'll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what's going on. I just wanted to send a lot of love out there to all."
 
Following his announcement, Derek received tons of support from fellow celebs and followers, including Paralympian Amy Purdy, who was Derek's dancing partner during the show's 18th season. "Sending you love & healing thoughts!," she wrote, adding, "Get better soon friend."

Derek currently serves as a judge for the dancing competition's 30th season, which means viewers may be missing the ballroom pro over the next few weeks. ABC has not yet announced how this will affect future tapings.

News of the Emmy winner's diagnosis comes almost two months after ballroom pro Cheryl Burke also announced that she had she tested positive for coronavirus prior to the start of this season's tapings.

