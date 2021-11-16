Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough Diagnosed With Breakthrough Case of COVID

Watch : Derek Hough Is Excited to Judge "DWTS" and Talks Carole Baskin

Derek Hough is in quarantine after testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID.



The Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to share the news of his diagnosis with his followers. "I wanted you to hear it straight from me," Derek said in the clip. "Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID."



Adding that he "just found out," Derek also gave fans an immediate update on his condition so far. "I feel okay," he shared. "I feel strong, but I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals. Doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine and I'll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what's going on. I just wanted to send a lot of love out there to all."



Following his announcement, Derek received tons of support from fellow celebs and followers, including Paralympian Amy Purdy, who was Derek's dancing partner during the show's 18th season. "Sending you love & healing thoughts!," she wrote, adding, "Get better soon friend."