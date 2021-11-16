Rutherford Falls Co-Creator Sierra Teller Ornelas Shares Her Favorite Indigenous Artists

Watch : Ashley Callingbull on Indigenous Lives Matter: Ones to Watch

Rutherford Falls' co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas (Navajo Nation) is reflecting on the show's past as she looks towards its future.

The critically-acclaimed comedy series, now streaming on Peacock, has added two new Indigenous recurring guest stars for its second season, E! News can exclusively reveal: Reservation Dogs alum Dallas Goldtooth (Mdewakanton Dakota & Dińe) is set to play Nelson, a new museum curator, and Letterkenny star Kaniehtiio Horn (Kahnawake Mohawk) will portray gym owner Feather.

Additionally, two Indigenous writers have joined the writing team, comedian Dash Turner (Yurok) and Girls5eva screenwriter Azie Dungey (Pamunkey).

In honor of Native American and Indigenous Peoples' Heritage Month this November, the cast and crew of Rutherford Falls spotlit a special guide to Indigenous artists and creators throughout the U.S.

"I'm really proud to show Native people portrayed not only authentically but also in a way that audiences haven't seen before," executive producer Ornelas exclusively explained. "Characters like Reagan (Jana Schmieding, Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux) and Terry (Michael Greyeyes, Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation) are very well known in their communities but you never really see them in the mainstream...To be able to meld my two worlds together has been a dream come true."