People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Rutherford Falls Co-Creator Sierra Teller Ornelas Shares Her Favorite Indigenous Artists

As Rutherford Falls gets two new residents, played by Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehtiio Horn, creator Sierra Teller Ornelas shares her mission for Indigenous representation on-screen.

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 16, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesPeacockNBCU
Watch: Ashley Callingbull on Indigenous Lives Matter: Ones to Watch

Rutherford Falls' co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas is reflecting on the show's past as she looks towards its future. 

The critically-acclaimed comedy series, now streaming on Peacock, has added two new Indigenous recurring guest stars for its second season, E! News can exclusively reveal: Reservation Dogs alum Dallas Goldtooth is set to play Nelson, a new museum curator, and Letterkenny star Kaniehtiio Horn will portray gym owner Feather.

Additionally, two Indigenous writers have joined the writing team, comedian Dash Turner and Girls5eva screenwriter Azie Dungey

In honor of Native American and Indigenous Peoples' Heritage Month this November, the cast and crew of Rutherford Falls spotlit a special guide to Indigenous artists and creators throughout the U.S. 

"I'm really proud to show Native people portrayed not only authentically but also in a way that audiences haven't seen before," executive producer Ornelas exclusively explained. "Characters like Reagan (Jana Schmieding) and Terry (Michael Greyeres) are very well known in their communities but you never really see them in the mainstream...To be able to meld my two worlds together has been a dream come true."  

photos
Winter TV Premiere Dates

Rutherford Falls is one of the largest Indigenous writer's rooms on television with six Native writers staffed on the series including co-creator and executive producer Ornelas, Schmieding, Tai Leclaire, Tazbah Chavez, Dash Turner and Azie Dungey.  

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

Lead star Ed Helms even pointed to the use of Indigenous music in the series. "The Halluci Nation collaborated on the theme music as well as all of the score for the show, and they're just an incredible Indigenous hip hop DJ collaboration," The Office alum gushed. 

As Ornelas stated, the series is most "proud" of representing Indigenous culture in all forms. 

From authors Tommy Pico and Nick Estes to fashion designers Bethany Yellowtail and Jamie Okuma, the Rutherford Falls team selected their favorite artists today. They also highlighted fashion designers Bethany Yellowtail and Jamie Okuma, musicians Black Belt Eagle Scout and The Halluci Nation and podcasts Red Nation, NomadCast and Toasted Sister. Check out the full list here!

Season two of Rutherford Falls premieres in 2022.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

2

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

3

How Scott Disick Felt Seeing Kourtney & Travis at Friend's Wedding

4

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

5

NCIS Actor Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Latest News

DWTS' Derek Hough Diagnosed With Breakthrough Case of COVID

The Bradshaw Bunch: Terry Bradshaw Reacts to Rachel's New Song

Exclusive

How Rutherford Falls's Co-Creator Celebrates Indigenous People

Mayim Bialik Teases Blossom Family Reunion You Don't Want Miss

NCIS Actor Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Exclusive

Why Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umanksy Will Never Renew Their Vows

Scott Disick Is Spotted Out With Ex Christine Burke