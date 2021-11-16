Mayim Bialik Teases a Blossom Family Reunion You Don't Want to Miss

Watch : Fans Love Mayim Bialik's Stint as "Jeopardy!" Host

Mayim Bialik will reunite with her Blossom costars—and soon. "Whoa. This is some big fun news," she captioned a Instagram Nov. 15 pic, which showed her titular character all grown up….Are you as excited as I am?!"

So when is she bringing our ‘90s dreams back to life? Well, in a second Instagram, the Big Bang alum—who starred on the NBC show from 1990 to 1995—shared her reunion with former co-stars Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oy and Michael Stoyanov take place during the season two premiere of Fox's Call Me Kat on Jan. 9.

On Blossom, the trio played her brothers and best friend, respectively. And now, on Call Me Kat, they'll play versions of themselves, making a stop at Kat's Cat Café, owned by—you guessed it—Mayim's lead.

Expect plenty of call backs to the original show, too. In the teaser, Mayim's Kat introduces delivery man Oscar () to their guest stars. "Oscar come meet the stars of my favorite TV show when I was growing up," she says, forgetting Michael's name. "This is Joey and Jenna, and…"