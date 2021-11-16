Scott Disick Is Spotted Out With Ex Christine Burke

What's
our age the year again?
One month after Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick has been seen out with former girlfriend Christine Burke. The Flip It Like Disick alum and the model were photographed in Hollywood, Calif. along with influencer Sergio Farias on Nov. 15.
Christine, 25, was first linked to Scott, 38, in 2016, following his split from Kourtney. That year, Scott jetted off with Christine to Punta Mita, Mexico, and the two were spotted dining at Nobu Malibu.
This isn't Scott's first rumored romance since his split from Amelia Hamlin earlier this year. The Talentless designer sparked romance rumors with model Hana Cross, 24, on Nov. 11.
Per a source, Scott has been "getting back out on the dating scene and enjoying himself." However, he's keeping things casual. "He's having fun with Hana but that's all it is for now," the insider told E! News.
After his split from Amelia, another source explained that Scott "feels he needs to be single right now."
The insider added, "It's really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney. It's always a point of contention in every single one of his relationships. The split was a long time coming and many of their friends agree it's for the best."
Now, since Kourtney is getting ready to say "I do," a person close to the family said that Scott is keeping his distance from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
"He will always be a part of the Kardashian family," the source explained, "but it is hard for him to be around Kourtney and Travis."
Instead, Scott has been focused on co-parenting the three kids he shares with Kourtney: Mason, Penelope and Reign.
"He will always care for Kourtney," a second source stated. "She is the mother of his children and no one else will compare to that."