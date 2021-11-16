The Real Reason Lady Gaga Didn't Want to Meet Patrizia Reggiani Before Starring in House of Gucci

Watch : Lady Gaga & Jared Leto Talk "House of Gucci" Drama

House of Gucci may follow the story of Patrizia Reggiani—but for Lady Gaga, stepping into the role meant understanding the tale on her own terms.



Ahead of the much-awaited film's release, the Academy Award winner revealed why she didn't want to meet with the movie's real-life inspiration, Patrizia, who served nearly two decades in prison for hiring a hit man to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci.



"I didn't want to meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder," she said during her Nov. 16 appearance on Good Morning America. "And she wanted to be remembered as this criminal."



Patrizia and Maurizio married in 1972 and subsequently divorced in 1994. The following year, in March 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman outside of his office. In 1997, Patrizia was sentenced to 29 years in prison for her involvement in the crime.



"I didn't want to collude with something I don't believe in," Lady Gaga continued. "She did have her husband murdered."