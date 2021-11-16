Would Halle Berry Ever Play Catwoman Again? She Says…

Halle Berry is setting the record straight on all the recent Catwoman chatter.
During her Nov. 16. appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Bruised star shared her thoughts on the film finally gaining praise. While Catwoman originally debuted in 2004, it recently started streaming on HBO Max. And it looks like fans have a little more appreciation for the movie this time around. "I'm seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody," Halle, 55, tweeted on Oct. 25. "Where were you guys 17 years ago."
When asked whether she was upset about the initial critiques of the film during her late-night interview, the actress replied, "I wasn't, but it seemed like the people were."
"You know I worked really hard to be a Catwoman. I learned Capoeira I did the work," she added. "The disheartening part was I didn't direct it, I didn't produce it, nor did I write it. I was just the actress in it. But for all these years, I have carried the weight of that film."
"And you know whatever success it—had or didn't have—somehow it seemed like it was all my fault. But it really wasn't my fault, but I've been carrying it. So when that came up, it gave me a chance to sort of like to stick it back."
When the film was released, critics were harsh. Landing the Oscar-winner with a Razzie award (usually given to the year's worst performance) and the film lading a 9 percent review on Rotten Tomatoes.
Catwoman has not seen the last of her reign. Zoë Kravitz is tapped to grab her whip and slip back into the catsuit for her role in The Batman, which also stars Robert Pattison and is set to be released in 2022.
When asked if she would ever reprise her role, Halle had one condition. "If I can direct it," she said. After learning that they were halfway through filming she finally confirmed, "Well that's a no then."