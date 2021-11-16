Would Halle Berry Ever Play Catwoman Again? She Says…

Watch : Saweetie Talks Working With Halle Berry Ahead of 2021 MTV EMAs

Halle Berry is setting the record straight on all the recent Catwoman chatter.

During her Nov. 16. appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Bruised star shared her thoughts on the film finally gaining praise. While Catwoman originally debuted in 2004, it recently started streaming on HBO Max. And it looks like fans have a little more appreciation for the movie this time around. "I'm seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody," Halle, 55, tweeted on Oct. 25. "Where were you guys 17 years ago."

When asked whether she was upset about the initial critiques of the film during her late-night interview, the actress replied, "I wasn't, but it seemed like the people were."

"You know I worked really hard to be a Catwoman. I learned Capoeira I did the work," she added. "The disheartening part was I didn't direct it, I didn't produce it, nor did I write it. I was just the actress in it. But for all these years, I have carried the weight of that film."