Luann de Lesseps Reveals Which Real Housewife Was the Most "Uncool" During Girls Trip

A very cool vacation (well, mostly).
Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is finally here and Luann de Lesseps is spilling juicy details about the Turks & Caicos vacation everyone will be talking about this week.
"It was a nice change from a usual Housewives trip because I got to know some of the ladies I didn't really know well," The Real Housewives of New York City star told E! News exclusively. "It was nice to change it up."
"I didn't know Kyle [Richards] very well and so I was pleasantly surprised because she's hysterical and so much fun," Luann continued. "I would walk by her room and I'd catch her under her breath going, 'Money can't buy you class.' It was the funniest thing in the world. And Kenya [Moore], I didn't really know Kenya well so I was the most trepidatious about her because I heard you know that she can be shady and she's a drama queen and all that, but I ended up getting along really well with her. And so it was a pleasant surprise."
So who was the most like "uncool" during the trip?
"I gotta say, Ramona [Singer] started off with a bang being uncool," Lu laughed. "No surprise there."
Luann previously told E! News' Daily Pop she has the "most drama" with her RHONY co-star.
As for the cause of their beef, Luann dished, "We talk about things from the show from previous seasons, so those kind of subjects come up in front of the other women. So we're looking at a situation I kind of let go years ago but then when reminded the women react to it. And that's the interesting thing, it's like, 'Yeah I guess I did let that go too quickly, didn't I?' Because I don't live in the past, I'm a forward-thinking person and I just keep it moving. But it was interesting to see the other women's perspectives of things that have happened to me in the past."
When asked which former RHONY co-star she'd love to girls trip with, Luann revealed, "I had so much fun with Jill Zarin in Marrakesh and watching her walk around with her fanny pack in the souk. Jill Zarin, when you put her in an odd situation that she's not used to, I love to watch her kind of figure it out."
"She's funny, she's cute, she's been around from the very beginning. I miss Jill."
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming no on Peacock!
