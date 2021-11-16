Miles Teller Sets the Record Straight on His COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Miles Teller is setting the record straight.
The actor was on Taylor Swift fans' minds after he appeared in her highly anticipated music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)", which dropped Monday, Nov. 15.
The Top Gun: Maverick star appeared alongside the singer and his real-life wife, Keleigh Sperry, in the now-viral visual, which features Teller as a groom who just can't seem to shake the memory of his ex, played by Swift—even at his own wedding. Meanwhile, it seems some fans couldn't shake claims reported by The Daily Mail in September, citing a source close to the executive team for The Offer, that he was unvaccinated and had contracted COVID-19. Teller's rep told the website, "Your facts are incorrect," but did not elaborate further.
Now, with renewed attention on him as a result of the music video, which has amassed more than eight million views in less than 24 hours, Teller took to Twitter to clear the air. "Hey guys, I don't usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while," he tweeted late Monday. "The only thing I'm anti is hate."
In response, fans reasoned Swift would not have filmed with an unvaccinated person. "The fact that some of you believe Taylor would hire an unvaccinated person to be in her video LMAO," one person wrote.
Another fan replied to Teller, "Super glad you did address this :) you were great in the video btw! We stan."
And it seems Sperry was just as excited to be in the video as fans were to watch. "I'LL BET YOU THINK ABOUT ME @taylorswift music video out NOW!" she announced on Instagram, "directed by the one and only LEGEND @blakelively We love you so much @taylorswift."
