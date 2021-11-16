Loni Love's Holiday Gift Guide Is the Real Deal

We interviewed Loni Love because we think you'll like her picks. Loni is a paid spokesperson for HomeGoods. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The best gifts are always given with love!
This holiday season, The Real co-host Loni Love wants to help shoppers who aren't quite sure what to gift their loved ones. As a result, she is teaming up with HomeGoods on their Gift Better campaign.
"I love shopping at HomeGoods for holiday gifts because their shelves, in-store and online, are stocked all season long with so many incredible gifts to discover at prices that can't be beat," Loni shared with E! News. "This year, I am really excited because I've teamed up with HomeGoods to help 20 lucky shoppers find the most meaningful gifts for even the hardest people on their list."
Beginning Nov. 16, consumers can book a virtual shopping session with Loni where she'll provide callers with gifting advice and even hand select an incredible present to have wrapped and shipped in time for the holidays.
If you prefer to shop her favorite gift picks online, there's a place for that. Get a sneak peek below.
Emeril Lagasse 4qt Air Fryer
"Want to give a life-changing gift?" Loni asked. "An air fryer is the perfect present and for a great price. I'm obsessed with mine!"
Impressions Vanity 8in Tritone Led Desktop Ring Light
"If you're stumped on what to get your co-worker, look no further than an Led desktop ring light because everyone deserves great lighting," Loni suggested.
Sand and Paws 25oz Pet Odor Diffuser Crisp White Candle
"We all have people in our life who go above and beyond for us every day," Loni said. "Give the dogwalker their own treat to enjoy like a candle made with soothing essential oils."
Culver Glassware 4pk I'm Having A Meltdown Stemless Wine Glasses
"You've made the best memories with your best friend during wine nights so get them wine glasses, but not just any wine glasses," Loni explained. "Get a set that really speaks from the heart."
Thro Striped Jacquard Rabbit Faux Fur Throw
"Nothing is better than a cozy throw, and this striped jacquard faux fur throw is the epitome of luxury," Loni said.
Crosley Debossed Rose Cruiser Deluxe
"Wow the musician in your life with this debossed rose deluxe record player that is not only meaningful but is a luxe gift for less!" Loni shared.
Truffle Hunter 7-Piece Trophy Truffle Gift Set
"Impress your in-laws this year with a gourmet gift like this 7-piece trophy truffle oil set," Loni said. "Pair with a few of their favorite kitchen gadgets for a personal touch."
Tahari 12in Marble Celestial Tray
"Get the hostess in your life a high-quality marble tray with gold handles that's such an eclectic find everyone will be asking where you got it from," Loni said.
Martha Stewart Stainless Steel 5qt Triply Induction Base Dutch Oven
"Do you and your significant other love to cook?" Loni asked. "A stainless steel Dutch oven is what I call a thoughtful gift for them and you!"
Still shopping? Browse these 20 festive must-haves for Disney fans. Plus, we found 26 cheap things to make your next event look fancy.