Loni Love's Holiday Gift Guide Is the Real Deal

We interviewed Loni Love because we think you'll like her picks. Loni is a paid spokesperson for HomeGoods. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The best gifts are always given with love!

This holiday season, The Real co-host Loni Love wants to help shoppers who aren't quite sure what to gift their loved ones. As a result, she is teaming up with HomeGoods on their Gift Better campaign.

"I love shopping at HomeGoods for holiday gifts because their shelves, in-store and online, are stocked all season long with so many incredible gifts to discover at prices that can't be beat," Loni shared with E! News. "This year, I am really excited because I've teamed up with HomeGoods to help 20 lucky shoppers find the most meaningful gifts for even the hardest people on their list."

Beginning Nov. 16, consumers can book a virtual shopping session with Loni where she'll provide callers with gifting advice and even hand select an incredible present to have wrapped and shipped in time for the holidays.

If you prefer to shop her favorite gift picks online, there's a place for that. Get a sneak peek below.