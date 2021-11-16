A Rave Review From This Boy Meets World Actor Has Taylor Swift Starstruck and “FREAKING OUT”

Swifties are bowing down to Taylor Swift after she dropped Red (Taylor's Version) last week and a new music video on Monday, Nov. 15.
But even Taylor isn't immune to being starstruck from time to time. The 11-time Grammy winner had a fangirl moment of her own on Monday, after TikTok user @subpargrace shared a video of her grandfather praising Taylor's new album.
Of course, her grandfather isn't just anyone. He is actor William Daniels, who played George Feeny on Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000 and reprised his role on Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017. And apparently, Taylor is a big fan.
"Hello! It's Bill Daniels," the 94-year-old actor said in his message, as he was pictured in a fitting red flannel. "You know, some things get better with age, like the wisdom of Mr. Feeny. So, I'm here to tell you to listen to the new and better version of Red by Taylor Swift."
Bill said his glowing review was "mostly based on the recommendation of my granddaughter, Grace." He ended with a special message that naturally included a T.Swift pun: "As you know all too well, believe in yourself, dream, try, do good."
Taylor, 31, responded to the star in the comment section, writing, "My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we're huge fans!!! This is so awesome. Thank you! And thank you Grace!!!"
In addition to Boy Meets World, William also starred on Taylor's favorite show Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Craig Thomas in 2012—the same year that the original Red saw the light of day. Fans may also recognize him from The Graduate, Knight Rider, St. Elsewhere and Blades of Glory.
Grace later shared a message to the queen of love stories. "i'm going to scream and collapse," she wrote of Taylor's reply, saying in a video, "I'm freaking out over so many things at once right now... I literally had to leave class because I'm in f--king shambles."
Of course, Bill isn't Taylor's only celebrity fan. Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and more A-listers attended Saturday Night Live on Nov. 13 when Taylor performed the 10-minute version of her ballad "All Too Well" on air.
As for her latest music video, E! broke down all the clues and Easter Eggs here.